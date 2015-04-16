Hoiho
- Te Reo:Intermediate
Series 3 repeats, Saturdays, 10.00am, Sundays, 1.00pm (R).
Māori are the horse people of the South Pacific. Journeying throughout Aotearoa, Amomai Pihama embarks on an epic Māori adventure. This trek through Aotearoa uncovers the unique relationship between Māori communities and the horse. Participating in Māori regional horse events, Hoiho explores iwi history against a backdrop of spectacular landscapes.
On Demand video available globally.