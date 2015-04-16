 Hoiho | Māori Television

TV show sub navigation

Hoiho

  • On demand
  • Subtitles
  • Off Air
  • Te Reo:Intermediate

Series 3 repeats, Saturdays, 10.00am, Sundays, 1.00pm (R).

Māori are the horse people of the South Pacific. Journeying throughout Aotearoa, Amomai Pihama embarks on an epic Māori adventure. This trek through Aotearoa uncovers the unique relationship between Māori communities and the horse. Participating in Māori regional horse events, Hoiho explores iwi history against a backdrop of spectacular landscapes.

On Demand video available globally.

Latest episode

Best of Season Three. We look back at the special places, people and horses in series three of Hoiho. (FINAL)

On demand Recent videos

Hoiho, Series 3 Episode 12

New episode. Horseman Taukiri Te Whata from Kaikohe learnt his craft from the masters of natural horsemanship. He now trains horses and riders from all over New Zealand and wants to pass on his knowledge.

Hoiho, Series 3 Episode 11

New episode. Amomai joins in on the Great New Zealand Trek with Hepa Paewai, Manahi and Ray. They traverse the beautiful mountains of Te Wai Pounamu raising money for multiple sclerosis research.

You might also like

Facebook

 