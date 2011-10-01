Head Start
- On demand
- Te Reo:Beginner
Returns, Monday 02 January, 3.00pm (R).
The competitive world of hairdressing and make-up are in the spotlight on Māori Television’s reality series Head Start.
On Demand video available globally.
The final two contestants give it their all in the toughest elimination challenge yet when Keisha Castle-Hughes helps choose the first ever winner of HEAD START in this nail biting fashion show finale. (SERIES FINAL)
The girls’ skills are tested to the limit as they make up some famous faces under the watchful eyes of television personality Aroha Hathaway and the Cut Above Academy’s Gael Thompson.
The girls are shown how to apply photoshoot makeup on a female model and male actor Te Kohe Tuhaka whilst trying to impress tonights guest Judge, Wendy Hill, of Wendy Hill cosmetics.
