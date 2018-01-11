TV show sub navigation

Vegetable Wrap

Vegetable Wrap on display

MEA WHAKAURU

  • Nori Sheet

SAUCE

  • 2 cups sprouted sunflowers/cashews
  • juice of ½ lemon
  • 1 tablespoon ACV
  • 1 desertspoon honey
  • 1 knob ginger
  • 1 tablespoon curry powder
  • Smoked paprika
  • Teaspoon chilli powder

Roll and top with… 

  • Diced tomato
  • Cucumber
  • Avocado
  • Capsisum
  • Sprouts- alfaflfa etc..
  • Edible Flowers

METHOD

SAUCE

  1. Mix everything into a blender until smooth and thick. 
  2. Serve on the side or inside the wrap.

WRAP

  1. Cut up all vegetables into thin strips. 
  2. Layer onto the Nori sheet. 
  3. Add a little sauce and edible flowers.

