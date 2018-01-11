Vegetable Wrap
MEA WHAKAURU
SAUCE
- 2 cups sprouted sunflowers/cashews
- juice of ½ lemon
- 1 tablespoon ACV
- 1 desertspoon honey
- 1 knob ginger
- 1 tablespoon curry powder
- Smoked paprika
- Teaspoon chilli powder
Roll and top with…
- Diced tomato
- Cucumber
- Avocado
- Capsisum
- Sprouts- alfaflfa etc..
- Edible Flowers
METHOD
SAUCE
- Mix everything into a blender until smooth and thick.
- Serve on the side or inside the wrap.
WRAP
- Cut up all vegetables into thin strips.
- Layer onto the Nori sheet.
- Add a little sauce and edible flowers.
More posts from this episode