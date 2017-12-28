TV show sub navigation

Ingrediants: (Mea whakauru)

  • 50g butter
  • 100g Chocolate
  • 1 cup icing sugar
  • 1 teaspoon cocoa
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla

Method:

  1. Put putter and chocolate in a saucepan.  
  2. Heat gently, stirring until butter and chocolate have melted.  
  3. Add half a cup of icing sugar.
  4. Stir until mixture is thick enough to handle.  
  5. Stir in vanilla and cocoa.  
  6. Add enough of the remaining icing sugar to make a stiff mixture.  
  7. Measure tablespoons of the mixture and shape into balls.  
  8. Roll in coconut.  
  9. Chill until firm.

