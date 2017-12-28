Ingrediants: (Mea whakauru)
- 50g butter
- 100g Chocolate
- 1 cup icing sugar
- 1 teaspoon cocoa
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
Method:
- Put putter and chocolate in a saucepan.
- Heat gently, stirring until butter and chocolate have melted.
- Add half a cup of icing sugar.
- Stir until mixture is thick enough to handle.
- Stir in vanilla and cocoa.
- Add enough of the remaining icing sugar to make a stiff mixture.
- Measure tablespoons of the mixture and shape into balls.
- Roll in coconut.
- Chill until firm.