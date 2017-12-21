Toffee
Ingredients
- 2 cups of sugar
- 1 cup of water
- 1 tablespoon white vinegar
- 1 tablespoon butter
Method:
- Put sugar,water, vinegar, butter into a saucepan.
- Heat Gently, stirring constantly until sugar dissolves.
- Bring to the boil. Do not stir.
- Let mixture boil to the hard crack stage. (To test hard crack stage, put a tablespoon of mixture into a cup of cold water. If the mixture is hard in the water, this is the hard crack stage.)
- Pour into a buttered tin or muffin tray.
