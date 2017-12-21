TV show sub navigation

Ingredients

  • 2 cups of sugar
  • 1 cup of water
  • 1 tablespoon white vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon butter

Method:

  1. Put sugar,water, vinegar, butter into a saucepan. 
  2. Heat Gently, stirring constantly until sugar dissolves. 
  3. Bring to the boil.  Do not stir. 
  4. Let mixture boil to the hard crack stage.  (To test hard crack stage, put a tablespoon of mixture into a cup of cold water.  If the mixture is hard in the water, this is the hard crack stage.) 
  5. Pour into a buttered tin or muffin tray.

