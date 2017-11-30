TV show sub navigation

Pinwheels

Pinwheels on display

Mea Whakauru

  • 3 cups flour
  • 6 teaspoons baking powder
  • 200g butter
  • Half cup of milk

Filling

  • Half cup of brown sugar
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 50g butter

Method

  1. Rub butter into the flour and baking powder. 
  2. Add milk and create a scone dough. 
  3. Pat mixture into a square. 
  4. Add melted butter to the scone dough. 
  5. Mix cinnamon and brown sugar together. 
  6. Then sprinkle this on to the butter and dough mixture. 
  7. Once fully cover, roll the dough. 
  8. Cut the dough and place onto a greased tray. 
  9. Bake for 15-20mins on 200C

