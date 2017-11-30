Pinwheels
Mea Whakauru
- 3 cups flour
- 6 teaspoons baking powder
- 200g butter
- Half cup of milk
Filling
- Half cup of brown sugar
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- 50g butter
Method
- Rub butter into the flour and baking powder.
- Add milk and create a scone dough.
- Pat mixture into a square.
- Add melted butter to the scone dough.
- Mix cinnamon and brown sugar together.
- Then sprinkle this on to the butter and dough mixture.
- Once fully cover, roll the dough.
- Cut the dough and place onto a greased tray.
- Bake for 15-20mins on 200C
