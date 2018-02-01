He Rourou
An instructional cooking series aimed at tamariki and whānau.
4 egg yolks
1 tablespoon Cornflour
Cinnamon Stick
Cinnamon
Lemon Peel (entire lemon)
4 Cups of Milk
Half cup of Sugar
Boil milk till medium heat with lemon peel and Cinnamon stick. Remove from the heat and remove the peel. Reheat the milk mixture. Mix cornflour with a little milk. Beat egg yolks and sugar together. Add cornflour mix to the mixture. Then add yolks. Keep mixing until it’s thick. When it is ready, pour into dishes and sprinkle with cinnamon.