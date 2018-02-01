MEA WHAKAURU

4 egg yolks

1 tablespoon Cornflour

Cinnamon Stick

Cinnamon

Lemon Peel (entire lemon)

4 Cups of Milk

Half cup of Sugar

Method

Boil milk till medium heat with lemon peel and Cinnamon stick. Remove from the heat and remove the peel. Reheat the milk mixture. Mix cornflour with a little milk. Beat egg yolks and sugar together. Add cornflour mix to the mixture. Then add yolks. Keep mixing until it’s thick. When it is ready, pour into dishes and sprinkle with cinnamon.