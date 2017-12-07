TV show sub navigation

Melting Moments

Melting Moments on display

Mea Whakauru

  • 200g softened butter
  • ¾ cup icing sugar
  • 1 cup of plain flour
  • 1 cup of corn flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder

Method

  1. Cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy. 
  2. Sift flour, cornflour, baking powder. 
  3. Mix into creamed mixture. 
  4. Roll into small balls and flatten with a fork on to a greased tray. 
  5. Bake at 180C for 20 minutes or until golden. 
  6. Ice with butter or lemon icing.

ICING

  • 1 cup of icing sugar
  • 3 tablespoons hot water
  • 1 teaspoon melted butter

Method

Mix all ingredients until thick and runny.  Add in lemon juice for lemon icing.

More posts from this episode

Watch this episode online

You might also like

Similar blogs