Melting Moments

Mea Whakauru
- 200g softened butter
- ¾ cup icing sugar
- 1 cup of plain flour
- 1 cup of corn flour
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
Method
- Cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy.
- Sift flour, cornflour, baking powder.
- Mix into creamed mixture.
- Roll into small balls and flatten with a fork on to a greased tray.
- Bake at 180C for 20 minutes or until golden.
- Ice with butter or lemon icing.
ICING
- 1 cup of icing sugar
- 3 tablespoons hot water
- 1 teaspoon melted butter
Method
Mix all ingredients until thick and runny. Add in lemon juice for lemon icing.