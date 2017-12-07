Melting Moments

Mea Whakauru

200g softened butter

¾ cup icing sugar

1 cup of plain flour

1 cup of corn flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

Method

Cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Sift flour, cornflour, baking powder. Mix into creamed mixture. Roll into small balls and flatten with a fork on to a greased tray. Bake at 180C for 20 minutes or until golden. Ice with butter or lemon icing.

ICING

1 cup of icing sugar

3 tablespoons hot water

1 teaspoon melted butter

Method

Mix all ingredients until thick and runny. Add in lemon juice for lemon icing.