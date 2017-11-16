TV show sub navigation

Lemon & Blueberry Custard Cake

Lemon and Blueberry Cake on display

Mea Whakauru

CAKE BASE

  • 1 cup plain flour
  • 100 g melted butter
  • 1 egg
  • Half cup of sugar
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • Lemon rind

BERRY LAYER

  • 3 cups of berries (frozen or fresh)

CUSTARD TOPPING

  • 2 cups sour cream
  • Half cup of sugar
  • 2 tablespoons custard powder
  • 2 egg yolks
  • Teaspoon vanilla
  • Lemon juice
  • Lemon rind

Method

  1. Preheat oven to 180C. 
  2. Make the cake base. 
  3. In a bowl mix sifted flour and baking powder. 
  4. Add sugar, butter, egg and vanilla. 
  5. Mix well. 
  6. Pour into a greased cake tin.
  7. Spread blueberries on cake mixture.
  8. For custard topping, beat all the ingredients in a bowl. 
  9. Pour onto the blueberries.  
  10. Bake for 50-60 minutes.

