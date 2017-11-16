Lemon & Blueberry Custard Cake
Mea Whakauru
CAKE BASE
- 1 cup plain flour
- 100 g melted butter
- 1 egg
- Half cup of sugar
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- Lemon rind
BERRY LAYER
- 3 cups of berries (frozen or fresh)
CUSTARD TOPPING
- 2 cups sour cream
- Half cup of sugar
- 2 tablespoons custard powder
- 2 egg yolks
- Teaspoon vanilla
- Lemon juice
- Lemon rind
Method
- Preheat oven to 180C.
- Make the cake base.
- In a bowl mix sifted flour and baking powder.
- Add sugar, butter, egg and vanilla.
- Mix well.
- Pour into a greased cake tin.
- Spread blueberries on cake mixture.
- For custard topping, beat all the ingredients in a bowl.
- Pour onto the blueberries.
- Bake for 50-60 minutes.
