Lamingtons

Lamingtons presented on a wooden board

MEA WHAKAURU:

  • Sponge cake

Chocolate Icing:

  • 2 tablespoons cocoa
  • 6 tablespoons hot water
  • 25 g melted butter
  • 2 cups icing sugar
  • ¼ teaspoon vanilla
  • 2 cups of coconut

Method:

  1. Cut sponge into small pieces. 
  2. Spread coconut into a shallow dish. 

Make the icing. 

  1. Dissolve cocoa into hot water and melted butter. 
  2. Add icing sugar and vanilla. Mix well. 
  3. Dip sponge cake into icing until it’s covered. 
  4. Then place covered sponge into the coconut.
  5. Make sure the sponge is entirely covered with the coconut.

