Lamingtons
Chocolate Icing:
- 2 tablespoons cocoa
- 6 tablespoons hot water
- 25 g melted butter
- 2 cups icing sugar
- ¼ teaspoon vanilla
- 2 cups of coconut
Method:
- Cut sponge into small pieces.
- Spread coconut into a shallow dish.
Make the icing.
- Dissolve cocoa into hot water and melted butter.
- Add icing sugar and vanilla. Mix well.
- Dip sponge cake into icing until it’s covered.
- Then place covered sponge into the coconut.
- Make sure the sponge is entirely covered with the coconut.
More posts from this episode