Hokey Pokey Biscuits
Ingredients
- 125g softened butter
- Half cup of sugar
- 1 and a half cups plain flour
- 5 tablespoon golden syrup
- 1 tablespoon milk
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
Method:
- Combine butter, sugar, golden syrup and milk in a saucepan
- Heat until butter is melted and mixture nearly boiling, stirring constantly
- Remove from heat and allow mixture to cool to lukewarm
- Sift flour and baking soda together
- Add to the cooled mixture
- Stir well
- Roll tablespoonful of mixture into balls and place on ungreased oven tray
- Flatten with fork
- Bake at 180 C for 15 – 20minutes or until golden brown
