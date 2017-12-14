TV show sub navigation

Hokey Pokey Biscuits

Ingredients

  • 125g softened butter
  • Half cup of sugar
  • 1 and a half cups plain flour
  • 5 tablespoon golden syrup
  • 1 tablespoon milk
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder

Method:

  1. Combine butter, sugar, golden syrup and milk in a saucepan 
  2. Heat until butter is melted and mixture nearly boiling, stirring constantly 
  3. Remove from heat and allow mixture to cool to lukewarm 
  4. Sift flour and baking soda together 
  5. Add to the cooled mixture 
  6. Stir well 
  7. Roll tablespoonful of mixture into balls and place on ungreased oven tray
  8.   Flatten with fork 
  9. Bake at 180 C for 15 – 20minutes or until golden brown 

