Gingernut Cookies

Gingernut Cookies presented on a bench in a glass jar

Ingrediants: (Mea whakauru)

  • 125g butter
  • Quarter cup of brown sugar
  • 3 tablespoons golden syrup
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 tablespoon boiling water
  • 2 cups plain flour
  • Pinch salt
  • 3 tablespoons ground ginger

Method:

  1. Cream butter, sugar and golden syrup until light and fluffy.  
  2. Dissolve baking soda in the boiling water.  
  3. Add to creamed mixture.  
  4. Sift flour, salt and ginger together.  
  5. Add to creamed mixture.  
  6. Roll tablespoonful of mixture into balls and place on a greased oven tray.  
  7. Flatten with a floured fork.  
  8. Bake at 180C for 20-25minutes or until golden.

