Gingernut Cookies

Ingrediants: (Mea whakauru)
- 125g butter
- Quarter cup of brown sugar
- 3 tablespoons golden syrup
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 tablespoon boiling water
- 2 cups plain flour
- Pinch salt
- 3 tablespoons ground ginger
Method:
- Cream butter, sugar and golden syrup until light and fluffy.
- Dissolve baking soda in the boiling water.
- Add to creamed mixture.
- Sift flour, salt and ginger together.
- Add to creamed mixture.
- Roll tablespoonful of mixture into balls and place on a greased oven tray.
- Flatten with a floured fork.
- Bake at 180C for 20-25minutes or until golden.