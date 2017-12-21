Fudge
Ingredients
- 2 Cups sugar
- 2 tablespoons cocoa
- Half cup milk
- 25g butter
- Half teaspoon vanilla essence
Method:
- Put sugar and cocoa in a saucepan.
- Mix to combine. Add milk and butter.
- Heat gently, stirring constantly until sugar has dissolved and butter melted.
- Bring to the boil. Do not stir.
- Let mixture boil until the soft ball stage. (put a tablespoon of mixture into a cup of cold water. If the mixture turns solid but soft, this is the soft ball stage)
- Remove from heat.
- Add vanilla and stand for 5 minutes.
- Beat with a wooden spoon until thick.
- Pour into a butter tin.
