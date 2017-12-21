TV show sub navigation

Fudge

Ingredients

  • 2 Cups sugar
  • 2 tablespoons cocoa
  • Half cup milk
  • 25g butter
  • Half teaspoon vanilla essence

Method:

  1. Put sugar and cocoa in a saucepan. 
  2. Mix to combine.  Add milk and butter. 
  3. Heat gently, stirring constantly until sugar has dissolved and butter melted. 
  4. Bring to the boil.  Do not stir. 
  5. Let mixture boil until the soft ball stage. (put a tablespoon of mixture into a cup of cold water.  If the mixture turns solid but soft, this is the soft ball stage)
  6. Remove from heat. 
  7. Add vanilla and stand for 5 minutes. 
  8. Beat with a wooden spoon until thick. 
  9. Pour into a butter tin.

