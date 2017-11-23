Fry Bread
Mea Whakauru
- 3 cups of flour
- Half cup of warm water
- 2 tablespoons of yeast
- 2 tablespoons of sugar
Method
- In a large cup or bowl, dissolve sugar in half a cup of hot water
- Then add cold water to make it warm
- Then add yeast
- Mix well
- Place this into a warm oven 110C for about 15-20 minutes
- This will double in size, once this has happened, add the mixture to the flour
- Mix well, if this is too dry, add the warm water
- Mixture should be a stiff dough, knead until dough is nice and firm
- Place the dough into the warm oven for 25 minutes
- The dough will double in size, take it out and flatten on to a board
- Cut into pieces and fry in oil for 4-5minutes each side.
