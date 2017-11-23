TV show sub navigation

Fry Bread

Mea Whakauru

  • 3 cups of flour
  • Half cup of warm water
  • 2 tablespoons of yeast
  • 2 tablespoons of sugar

Method

  1. In a large cup or bowl, dissolve sugar in half a cup of hot water 
  2. Then add cold water to make it warm 
  3. Then add yeast 
  4. Mix well
  5. Place this into a warm oven 110C for about 15-20 minutes 
  6. This will double in size,  once this has happened, add the mixture to the flour 
  7. Mix well, if this is too dry, add the warm water 
  8. Mixture should be a stiff dough, knead until dough is nice and firm 
  9. Place the dough into the warm oven for 25 minutes 
  10. The dough will double in size, take it out and flatten on to a board 
  11. Cut into pieces and fry in oil for 4-5minutes each side.

