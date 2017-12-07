TV show sub navigation

Eclairs

  • 100g butter
  • 1 cup water
  • 1 cup plain flour
  • 3 eggs

Method

  1. Combine butter and water in a saucepan. 
  2. Bring to the boil. 
  3. Remove from the heat and quickly add flour. 
  4. Beat with a wooden spoon until the mixture leaves the side of the pot. 
  5. Allow to cool for 5 minutes. 
  6. Add eggs one at a time, beating well after egg. 
  7. Spoon the mixture on to a greased tray. 
  8. Bake at 200C for 30minutes or until eclairs are puffy.
  9. Lower the heat to 120C and continue baking for about 15 minutes.
  10. Fill with whipped cream and ice with chocolate icing.

Whipped Cream

  • Bottle of cream
  • Table spoon of icing sugar
  • Teaspoon of vanilla

Method

  1. Combine ingredients and whip until fluffy

Chocolate Icing

  • 1 cup of icing sugar
  • 1 tablespoon cocoa
  • 1 tablespoon melted butter
  • 3 tablespoons hot water

Method

  1. Mix all ingredients until thick and slightly runny

