Eclairs
Mea Whakauru
- 100g butter
- 1 cup water
- 1 cup plain flour
- 3 eggs
Method
- Combine butter and water in a saucepan.
- Bring to the boil.
- Remove from the heat and quickly add flour.
- Beat with a wooden spoon until the mixture leaves the side of the pot.
- Allow to cool for 5 minutes.
- Add eggs one at a time, beating well after egg.
- Spoon the mixture on to a greased tray.
- Bake at 200C for 30minutes or until eclairs are puffy.
- Lower the heat to 120C and continue baking for about 15 minutes.
- Fill with whipped cream and ice with chocolate icing.
Whipped Cream
- Bottle of cream
- Table spoon of icing sugar
- Teaspoon of vanilla
Method
- Combine ingredients and whip until fluffy
Chocolate Icing
- 1 cup of icing sugar
- 1 tablespoon cocoa
- 1 tablespoon melted butter
- 3 tablespoons hot water
Method
- Mix all ingredients until thick and slightly runny
