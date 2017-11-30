TV show sub navigation

Cottage Pie

Cottage Pie on display

Mea Whakauru

  • 1kg Quality Mark beef mince
  • 1 medium-sized onion, finely chopped
  • 2 medium-sized carrots, peeled and grated
  • Garlic clove
  • 5 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
  • Topping
  • 1.2kg floury potatoes, such as agria, peeled and cubed
  • 200ml milk
  • 25g butter
  • Grated cheddar cheese

Method

Beef:  

  1. Heat a dash of oil in a large heavy-based saucepan over a medium-high heat.
  2. Cook garlic, onions and carrots until softened. 
  3. Add mince and sauce. 
  4. Simmer for 25 minutes or until cooked.

Topping:  

  1. Boil potatoes in lightly salted water until tender.
  2. Drain and dry over the heat then mash with milk and butter.

To assemble:

  1. Spoon mashed potatoes on top of your mince mixture. 
  2. Sprinkle over some grated cheese. 
  3. You can place dish in the oven to melt cheese or let it melt naturally.

