Cottage Pie
Mea Whakauru
- 1kg Quality Mark beef mince
- 1 medium-sized onion, finely chopped
- 2 medium-sized carrots, peeled and grated
- Garlic clove
- 5 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
- Topping
- 1.2kg floury potatoes, such as agria, peeled and cubed
- 200ml milk
- 25g butter
- Grated cheddar cheese
Method
Beef:
- Heat a dash of oil in a large heavy-based saucepan over a medium-high heat.
- Cook garlic, onions and carrots until softened.
- Add mince and sauce.
- Simmer for 25 minutes or until cooked.
Topping:
- Boil potatoes in lightly salted water until tender.
- Drain and dry over the heat then mash with milk and butter.
To assemble:
- Spoon mashed potatoes on top of your mince mixture.
- Sprinkle over some grated cheese.
- You can place dish in the oven to melt cheese or let it melt naturally.
