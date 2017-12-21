Christmas Cookies
Ingredients
- 150g butter
- 2 cups of plain flour
- 2 tablespoons of baking powder
- Half cup of sugar
- 1 teaspoon Vanilla
- 1 Egg
- Icing sugar
- Food colouring, red and green
Method:
- Cream butter and sugar.
- Add vanilla.
- Beat well.
- Add egg and mix.
- Add in flour and baking powder.
- Mix into a thick dough.
- Roll into small balsa and flatten with a fork.
- Bake for 20minutes at 180C.
- Let cookies cool.
Icing:
- Mix 1 cup of icing sugar with 2 tablespoons of boiling water.
- Add half teaspoon of Red food colouring.
- Mix until thick.
- Repeat the process using green food colouring.
- Ice the cookies with red and green icing.
