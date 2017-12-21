TV show sub navigation

Christmas Cookies

Christmas Cookies displayed on a bench in clear bag.

Ingredients

  • 150g butter
  • 2 cups of plain flour
  • 2 tablespoons of baking powder
  • Half cup of sugar
  • 1 teaspoon Vanilla
  • 1 Egg
  • Icing sugar
  • Food colouring, red and green

Method:

  1. Cream butter and sugar. 
  2. Add vanilla. 
  3. Beat well. 
  4. Add egg and mix. 
  5. Add in flour and baking powder. 
  6. Mix into a thick dough. 
  7. Roll into small balsa and flatten with a fork. 
  8. Bake for 20minutes at 180C.
  9. Let cookies cool.

Icing:

  1. Mix 1 cup of icing sugar with 2 tablespoons of boiling water. 
  2. Add half teaspoon of Red food colouring. 
  3. Mix until thick. 
  4. Repeat the process using green food colouring.
  5. Ice the cookies with red and green icing.

More posts from this episode

Watch this episode online

You might also like

Similar blogs