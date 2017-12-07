Chocolate Slice
Mea Whakauru
- 250g softened butter
- Half cup of sugar
- 1 cup of flour
- 1 cup of coconut
- 4 tablespoons cocoa
- 1 teaspoon of vanilla
Method
- Cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy.
- Beat in vanilla.
- Mix in rest of ingredients.
- Pour into a greased slice tin.
- Bake at 180C for 20minutes or until well cooked.
- Cover with a chocolate icing.
Chocolate Icing
- 1 cup of icing sugar
- 3 tablespoons hot water
- 1 teaspoon melted butter
- 1 tablespoon icing sugar
Method
- Mix all the ingredients until the icing is thick and slightly runny
