Chocolate Slice

Chocolate Slice on display

Mea Whakauru

  • 250g softened butter
  • Half cup of sugar
  • 1 cup of flour
  • 1 cup of coconut
  • 4 tablespoons cocoa
  • 1 teaspoon of vanilla

Method

  1. Cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy.
  2. Beat in vanilla. 
  3. Mix in rest of ingredients. 
  4. Pour into a greased slice tin. 
  5. Bake at 180C for 20minutes or until well cooked. 
  6. Cover with a chocolate icing.  

Chocolate Icing

  • 1 cup of icing sugar
  • 3 tablespoons hot water
  • 1 teaspoon melted butter
  • 1 tablespoon icing sugar

Method

  1. Mix all the ingredients until the icing is thick and slightly runny

