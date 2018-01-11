Chocolate Avocado Mousse
MEA WHAKAURU
- 2 ripe avocadoes
- Teaspoon vanilla
- Pinch of sea salt
- 200-300ml Almond Milk
- 2 Tablespoon melted Coconut oil
- Tablespoon of Almond Butter
- Raw Cacao powder
Cashew Cream
- 1 Cup Soaked Cashews
- ½ cup water
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- Pinch of seasalt
- 1 Teaspoon/tablespoon agave (try tablespoon first)
METHOD
- Place ingredients into a blender and mix until thick and well combined.
CASHEW CREAM
- Mix ingredients in a blender until thick and creamy. Add this to the side and use with your mousse.
More posts from this episode