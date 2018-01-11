TV show sub navigation

Chocolate Avocado Mousse

Chocolate Avocado Mousse on display

  • 2 ripe avocadoes
  • Teaspoon vanilla
  • Pinch of sea salt
  • 200-300ml Almond Milk
  • 2 Tablespoon melted Coconut oil
  • Tablespoon of Almond Butter
  • Raw Cacao powder

Cashew Cream

  • 1 Cup Soaked Cashews
  • ½ cup water
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • Pinch of seasalt
  • 1 Teaspoon/tablespoon agave (try tablespoon first)

METHOD

  1. Place ingredients into a blender and mix until thick and well combined.

CASHEW CREAM

  1. Mix ingredients in a blender until thick and creamy.  Add this to the side and use with your mousse.

