Chicken Soup

Chicken Soup on display

Mea Whakauru

  • Chicken (2 large legs)
  • 1 onion
  • 1 garlic clove
  • 3 carrots
  • 3 potatoes
  • Half of pumpkin
  • 2 litres of chicken stock
  • Half teaspoon of Cayenne Pepper

Method

  1. Chop all the vegetables and fry in a large pot until softened. 
  2. Add chicken, stock and pepper. 
  3. Simmer for 45 minutes. 
  4. Take out chicken and cut meat off the bone into small pieces.
  5. Then place meat back into the pot. 
  6. Continue to simmer for another 15 minutes. 
  7. Serve with bread.

