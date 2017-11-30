Chicken Soup
Mea Whakauru
- Chicken (2 large legs)
- 1 onion
- 1 garlic clove
- 3 carrots
- 3 potatoes
- Half of pumpkin
- 2 litres of chicken stock
- Half teaspoon of Cayenne Pepper
Method
- Chop all the vegetables and fry in a large pot until softened.
- Add chicken, stock and pepper.
- Simmer for 45 minutes.
- Take out chicken and cut meat off the bone into small pieces.
- Then place meat back into the pot.
- Continue to simmer for another 15 minutes.
- Serve with bread.
