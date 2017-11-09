Chicken and Stuffing

TV show sub navigation

Mea Whakauru

  • 1 large chicken
  • Oil
  • 2 Packets of bread
  • 500g butter
  • 5 tablespoons of mixed herbs.
  • 2 onions

Method for the Chicken

  1. Cover chicken with oil. 
  2. Cook in the oven on 180 C for 1 hour 45 minutes or until well cooked. 

Method for the Stuffing

  1. Cut crusts off bread. 
  2. Crumble bread to small pieces. 
  3. Chop onion and heat in a saucepan with butter and mixed herbs. 
  4. Once butter is melted, simmer for a few minutes. 
  5. Add this to the breadcrumbs and mix well. 
  6. Steam stuffing in a colander for an hour or until cooked through.

