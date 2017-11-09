Chicken and Stuffing
Mea Whakauru
- 1 large chicken
- Oil
- 2 Packets of bread
- 500g butter
- 5 tablespoons of mixed herbs.
- 2 onions
Method for the Chicken
- Cover chicken with oil.
- Cook in the oven on 180 C for 1 hour 45 minutes or until well cooked.
Method for the Stuffing
- Cut crusts off bread.
- Crumble bread to small pieces.
- Chop onion and heat in a saucepan with butter and mixed herbs.
- Once butter is melted, simmer for a few minutes.
- Add this to the breadcrumbs and mix well.
- Steam stuffing in a colander for an hour or until cooked through.
