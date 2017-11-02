TV show sub navigation

Cheese Scones

Mea Whakauru

  • 3 Cups of flour
  • 150g Butter
  • 6 Teaspoons of Baking Powder
  • Pinch of Cayenne Pepper
  • 1 Cup of Cheese
  • 1 Cup of Milk

Method

  1. Preheat oven to 220 C. 
  2. Place flour and baking powder in a bowl. 
  3. Rub in butter till it looks like breadcrumbs. 
  4. Add rest of ingredients. 
  5. Mix until it forms a dough. 
  6. Pat out dough and cut into pieces.
  7. Place on a greased tray. 
  8. Add extra cheese on top of each cut scone. 
  9. Bake for 15 minutes or until golden.

