Cheese Scones
Mea Whakauru
- 3 Cups of flour
- 150g Butter
- 6 Teaspoons of Baking Powder
- Pinch of Cayenne Pepper
- 1 Cup of Cheese
- 1 Cup of Milk
Method
- Preheat oven to 220 C.
- Place flour and baking powder in a bowl.
- Rub in butter till it looks like breadcrumbs.
- Add rest of ingredients.
- Mix until it forms a dough.
- Pat out dough and cut into pieces.
- Place on a greased tray.
- Add extra cheese on top of each cut scone.
- Bake for 15 minutes or until golden.
