Anzac Biscuits
Ingredients
- Half cup of plain flour
- 1/3 cup of sugar
- 2/3 cup of coconut
- 3/4 cup of oats
- 50g butter
- 1 table spoon golden syrup
- Half teaspoon baking soda
- 2 tablespoons boiling water
Method:
- Mix flour, sugar, coconut and oats
- Melt butter and golden syrup
- Dissolve baking soda in boiling water and add butter, and golden syrup
- Stir butter mixture into dry ingredients
- Place level tablespoons of mixture onto a cold greased tray
- Bake at 180 C for 15 minutes or until golden
