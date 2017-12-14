TV show sub navigation

Anzac Biscuits

Ingredients

  • Half cup of plain flour
  • 1/3 cup of sugar
  • 2/3 cup of coconut
  • 3/4 cup of oats
  • 50g butter
  • 1 table spoon golden syrup
  • Half teaspoon baking soda
  • 2 tablespoons boiling water

Method:

  1. Mix flour, sugar, coconut and oats 
  2. Melt butter and golden syrup 
  3. Dissolve baking soda in boiling water and add butter, and golden syrup 
  4. Stir butter mixture into dry ingredients 
  5. Place level tablespoons of mixture onto a cold greased tray 
  6. Bake at 180 C for 15 minutes or until golden

More posts from this episode

Watch this episode online

You might also like

Similar blogs