Afghans

Ingredients

  • 200g butter (softened)
  • ½ cup Caster Sugar
  • 1 tsp vanilla essence
  • 1 ¼ cups of plain flour
  • ¼ cup cocoa
  • 1 ½ cups cornflakes

Icing:

  • 1 ½ cups Chelsea Rich Chocolate Icing
  • 1 Tbsp butter (softened)
  • 1-2 Tbsp boiling water

Method:

  1. Preheat your oven to 180°C 
  2. Grease or line a baking tray with baking paper
  3. In a large bowl beat butter, sugar and vanilla until light and fluffy
  4. Sift in the flour and cocoa, add the cornflakes then stir thoroughly until the mixture is combined
  5. Place heaped teaspoonfuls onto a baking tray, squeeze mixture together gently if necessary then press lightly with a fork
  6. Bake for 15-20 minutes 
  7. Cool on a wire rack before icing

Icing:

  1. Mix chocolate icing sugar, butter and 1 Tbsp boiling water at a time until combined, adding more hot water if necessary until icing is a spreadable consistency.

