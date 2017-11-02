TV show sub navigation

Afghans

Afghans on a Plate

Mea Whakauru

  • 200g butter (softened)
  • ½ cup Sugar
  • 1 tsp vanilla essence
  • 1 ¼ cups of plain flour
  • ¼ cup cocoa
  • 1 ½ cups cornflakes

Icing:

  • 1 ½ cups Icing sugar
  • 1 Tbsp butter (softened)
  • 1-2 Tbsp boiling water
  • 1 TBsp Cocoa

Method

  1. Preheat your oven to 180°C.
  2. Grease or line a baking tray with baking paper.
  3. In a large bowl beat butter, sugar and vanilla until light and fluffy.
  4. Sift in the flour and cocoa, add the cornflakes then stir thoroughly until the mixture is combined.
  5. Place heaped teaspoonfuls onto a baking tray, squeeze mixture together gently if necessary then press lightly with a fork.
  6. Bake for 15-20 minutes.
  7. Cool on a wire rack before icing.


Icing Method:

  1. Mix icing sugar, Cocoa, butter and 1 Tbsp boiling water at a time until combined
  2. Adding more hot water if necessary until icing is a spreadable consistency.

More posts from this episode

Watch this episode online

You might also like

Similar blogs