Afghans
Mea Whakauru
- 200g butter (softened)
- ½ cup Sugar
- 1 tsp vanilla essence
- 1 ¼ cups of plain flour
- ¼ cup cocoa
- 1 ½ cups cornflakes
Icing:
- 1 ½ cups Icing sugar
- 1 Tbsp butter (softened)
- 1-2 Tbsp boiling water
- 1 TBsp Cocoa
Method
- Preheat your oven to 180°C.
- Grease or line a baking tray with baking paper.
- In a large bowl beat butter, sugar and vanilla until light and fluffy.
- Sift in the flour and cocoa, add the cornflakes then stir thoroughly until the mixture is combined.
- Place heaped teaspoonfuls onto a baking tray, squeeze mixture together gently if necessary then press lightly with a fork.
- Bake for 15-20 minutes.
- Cool on a wire rack before icing.
Icing Method:
- Mix icing sugar, Cocoa, butter and 1 Tbsp boiling water at a time until combined
- Adding more hot water if necessary until icing is a spreadable consistency.
