The Westport Deep Sea Fishing School is a school that trains students in the vital skills needed to make it in the deep sea fishing industry. We follow two young men from Wairoa; Joseph (Ngāti Kahungunu, Tūhoe) and Timoti (Tūhoe), as they are put through their paces, learning everything they need to know about the deep sea fishing industry.

