Koura with a kick - BBQ

Ingredients:



4 Koura/Crayfish tails

4Tbsp dried horopito

4 Red chillies

1/2 Cup coconut oil

2 Limes

4 Large king prawns

2 Cloves of garlic

Salt and pepper to taste

Method:



1. Wash all koura and king prawns.

2. With a knife, open the koura and prawns to reveal the flesh.

3. Rub coconut oil on the flesh and add chopped chillies, garlic, horopito, salt and pepper.

4. Squeeze lime juice over the seasoned tails and prawns and BBQ each side for approx. 5 minutes, until flesh changes colour.

5. Serve on a plate and add more fresh lime juice and salt and pepper.