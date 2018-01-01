Koura with a kick - BBQ

He Kākano
Aims to make organic gardening easy and relevant to today, weaving together traditional growing methods with Māori ingenuity, to produce fresh tasty dishes. Premieres, Wednesday 29 August, 7.30pm. On Demand available globally.
1. Wash all koura and king prawns.
2. With a knife, open the koura and prawns to reveal the flesh.
3. Rub coconut oil on the flesh and add chopped chillies, garlic, horopito, salt and pepper.
4. Squeeze lime juice over the seasoned tails and prawns and BBQ each side for approx. 5 minutes, until flesh changes colour.
5. Serve on a plate and add more fresh lime juice and salt and pepper.