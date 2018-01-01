Canapes & party platters

Crab & Kawakawa pesto with Chilli.

Ingredients:

4 Crab legs, uncooked

1 Cup olive oil

2 Red chillies

Fresh kawakawa leaves

1 1/2 Cups of pinenuts

Salt and pepper to taste

Method:

1. In a frypan, bring water to boil to just cover crab legs, cook until colour changes right through.

2. Process the pinenuts, chopped Kawakawa leaves, oil and salt and pepper until smooth.

3. Chop chillies roughly and leave to the side to add with skewers and crab meat, pour kawakawa pesto in the middle on prep board.



Paleo Bread.

Ingredients:

1 Can of chickpeas

1/2 Cup of oil

2 tsp dried horopito

3 Bulbs of garlic

1/4 Cup of raw apple cider vinegar

1 Pack of Salmon Sushimi

Salt and pepper to taste

Method:

1. Process drained chickpeas, oil, horopito, chopped garlic, salt, pepper and vinegar until smooth.

2. Toast bread in oven (low heat, keep checking) and arrange on platter with hummus and add salmon.

Mini whitebait fritters:

Ingredients:

250 grams of whitebait

3 Eggs

1 Lemon, juice only

4 Tbsp Karengo, dried

3 Tbsp coconut oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Method:

1. Beat eggs and salt and pepper.

2. Add whitebait and lemon juice.

3. In a frypan, add coconut oil and spoon mixture in small batches, cooking each side approx. 2 minutes.

4. Once cooked, let settle for a minute or so and plate on platter, then add karengo and extra salt and pepper.

5. Arrange on platter and serve immediately.