Canapes & party platters

He Kākano
Aims to make organic gardening easy and relevant to today, weaving together traditional growing methods with Māori ingenuity, to produce fresh tasty dishes. Premieres, Wednesday 29 August, 7.30pm. On Demand available globally.
1. In a frypan, bring water to boil to just cover crab legs, cook until colour changes right through.
2. Process the pinenuts, chopped Kawakawa leaves, oil and salt and pepper until smooth.
3. Chop chillies roughly and leave to the side to add with skewers and crab meat, pour kawakawa pesto in the middle on prep board.
3 Bulbs of garlic
1/4 Cup of raw apple cider vinegar
1 Pack of Salmon Sushimi
Salt and pepper to taste
1. Process drained chickpeas, oil, horopito, chopped garlic, salt, pepper and vinegar until smooth.
2. Toast bread in oven (low heat, keep checking) and arrange on platter with hummus and add salmon.
250 grams of whitebait
3 Eggs
1 Lemon, juice only
4 Tbsp Karengo, dried
3 Tbsp coconut oil
Salt and pepper to taste
Method:
1. Beat eggs and salt and pepper.
2. Add whitebait and lemon juice.
3. In a frypan, add coconut oil and spoon mixture in small batches, cooking each side approx. 2 minutes.
4. Once cooked, let settle for a minute or so and plate on platter, then add karengo and extra salt and pepper.
5. Arrange on platter and serve immediately.