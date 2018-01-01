Baked whole fish

Ingredients:

One whole Salmon, gutted and scaled

1 Pack of dried figs

1 Red onion

2 Whole lemons

1/2 Cup coconut oil

3 Bunches of fresh herbs

Salt and pepper

Tinfoil or baking bag

Method:

1. Wash your fish thoroughly and set aside.

2. Slice onions and lemons thinly and roughly chop herbs.

3. Take your fish and with your hands rub the coconut oil on the outside of fish both sides - this will help to keep it moist and let the ingredients stick while cooking. Put into foil or bag.

4. Open the fish and layer onions, lemons and herbs, close, and repeat on the outside, finishing lastly with salt and pepper to season.

5. Close bag or foil and put into a preheated oven on 180 degrees for 40-50 minutes, checking to see when all fish meat turns lighter.

6. Take out of the oven and serve with fresh herbs and salt and pepper or cut into portions.