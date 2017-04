Currently off air.

Hosted by Ruia Aperahama, this series of He Iwi Whakapono explores the many facets of Māori faith. From Ratana to Mormon, to Ringatu to Muslim to Catholic. Ruia will discuss with guests the origins, the rituals, the prayers and the challenges of staying true to your belief in this modern and changing world. He Iwi Whakapono.

