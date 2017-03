Series 3 premieres, Wed 22 March, 5.30pm

This third series of HAKANATION will showcase the very best kapa haka from the regional, secondary school and Matatini competitions held in 2016 & 2017. These enthralling performances will be complemented by a range of segments aimed at showing how kapa haka is inspiring a new generation of rangatahi to connect with their language.

