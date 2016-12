Repeats, Monday 26 December, 7.00pm.

A series and web-series showcasing rangatahi Māori and celebrating te reo Māori and the identity of youth from the Horowhenua, Manawatū and Whanganui region.

Sonny Ngatai of Ngāti Rangiwewehi, Ngāi Te Rangi, Ngāti Whātua and Ngāi Tahu, presents Hahana with roving reporter Ashley Dykstra, of Māori and Spanish descent.

On Demand video available globally.