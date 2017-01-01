 The Great Australian Race Riot | Māori Television

The Great Australian Race Riot

Premieres, Monday 19 June, 8.30pm.

In his inimitable style, Peter FitzSimons exposes heroes and villains on a journey that spans more than 170 years.  Along the way, he demonstrates how mobs of every ethnicity have transformed our nation. FitzSimons sets out from the sands of Cronulla beach, site of Australia's most notorious recent race riot, to quickly reveal that this riot was no aberration.

On Demand video available for 10 days.

