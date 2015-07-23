Currently off air.

Whether you’re a fishing ace, an amateur angler or just love a bit of fishy fun, Get Your Fish On will have you hooked all over again. And for this series we’ve upped the ante; its bigger fish, bigger challenges and some big, big personalities thrown in for good measure. But some things are too good to change; the losing team still has to cook for the victors so there’s a tasty new kaimoana recipe every week too.



Get Your Fish On is an entertaining way to soak up the language, learn new kupu about fishing and see some of the country’s biggest fishing fanatics go head to head on the moana.

On Demand Video available in New Zealand and Australia only.