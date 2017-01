Currently off air.

Watch chef Angelo Georgalli as he hunts down and prepares his next meal amongst the breath-taking natural beauty of New Zealand’s Wanaka and Queenstown regions. While this is not a hunting show, The Game Chef gives an insight into the ancient hunting technique of archery, by following Angelo as he uses a bow and arrow to shoot game. He then works his magic as a chef, and demonstrates how to cook his catch.

On Demand only available to viewers in New Zealand for 30 days.