Series 2 premieres, Wed 22 March, 8.30pm.

Get ready for a whole lot of hunks coming straight to your living room as Game of Bros returns for another exciting season. Your favourite comedians ‘Pani and Pani’ are joined by new Games Master, Wairangi Koopu. They hold all the power as they sort the bro’s from the boys and search Aotearoa for the ultimate Polynesian warrior. The gruelling challenges are taken to all new heights this season, featuring tikanga and reo of a raft of different indigenous cultures for the follow-up series of the world’s first inter-Island challenge of cultural skills and heritage knowledge. What set of muscles is going to be sent packing this week?

Series 2 - On Demand video available to viewers Globally.

Series 1 - On Demand video available to viewers in Australia and NZ.