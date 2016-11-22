Series 2, Mondays, 8.30pm.

This compelling and critically praised drama takes place in Dillon, Texas, a community obsessed with the status of its high school football team. The head coach, Eric Taylor (Kyle Chandler) constantly feels the pressure of the town's expectations as he leads this troubled and conflicted team throughout the season. While offering unique insight into an outsized, bigger-than-life Texas culture, "Friday Night Lights" really tells a story universal for all audiences-that there is more to life than victory, and that there is more to being a man than being a winner.

On Demand not available.