Find me a Māori Bride

Series 2 starts Thursday 11 May, 9.00pm. Repeating Sundays 1.00pm

Your favourite crazy cuzzies are back! Thanks to Elizabeth, a long-lost cousin, Tama (Cohen Holloway) and George (Matariki Whatarau) have one last crack at scoring themselves a Māori Bride and the $47,000,000. This time around, the trio are thrown on to a Māori Island retreat and the selection of potential lovers are ready and waiting. What could possibly go wrong?