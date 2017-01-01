FIBA Asia Cup 2017
Māori Television will be providing free-to-view streaming to NZ viewers of all remaining Tall Blacks games from the FIBA Asia Cup 2017. Live streaming from Lebanon’s Nouhad Nawfal Stadium. Friday, 18 August, 6.00am. NZ v Jordan.
Jump to navigation Jump to content
Māori Television will be providing free-to-view streaming to NZ viewers of all remaining Tall Blacks games from the FIBA Asia Cup 2017. Live streaming from Lebanon’s Nouhad Nawfal Stadium. Friday, 18 August, 6.00am. NZ v Jordan.