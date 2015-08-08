Repeats, Sundays, 11.30am.

Buck Shelford, one of the toughest men on and off the rugby field is on a mission to get men to front up and take care of themselves, but like Buck, most men think they are bulletproof…

This is why Death Threat relies on the friends or family of the men involved to come forward and ask for help, help to get their loved ones to ‘buck up’ and do something to change their lives for the better.

Each half hour episode focuses on one individual and one medical condition. Each threat will be different, and each will require a different intervention and makeover if the potentially fatal outcome is to be avoided.

On Demand video available to viewers in New Zealand.