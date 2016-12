Premieres, Monday 2 January, 8.30pm

TV crime correspondent Cathal Mac Iarnain is the terrier of the newsroom. He’ll stop at nothing to dig out the truth behind every story, regardless of who it hurts. The hard-hitting episodes explore the many ills of Irish society such as health service neglect, boy-racer mindlessness, internet paedophilia and Garda corruption.

ON DEMAND AVAILABLE ONLY IN NEW ZEALAND