Coming soon.

E haere ake nei.

Coming soon to Māori Television and Te Reo channel.

The Pits TV, Sunday 29 January, 2.30pm

Speedway racing from the tracks around Aotearoa.

R & R (2016), Monday 06 February, 9.30am.

Hosted by Robert Rakete, R & R sees discussions focusing on lifestyle issues and popular culture.

Waitangi - What Really Happened, Monday 06 February, 8.30pm.

This docudrama follows an imaginary news reporter who travels back in time to cover the days leading up to the Treaty of Waitangi 6th of February 1840 signing. The production drops the usual solemnity surrounding the Aotearoa founding document, and uses humour and asides to camera to evoke the chaos and motives behind its signing.

Aratere, Friday 03 March, 8.30pm TE REO CHANNEL

The 2016 New Zealand South Island Speedway / Motorsport season aired for the first time on Maori Television.



