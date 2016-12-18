 College Basketball 2016 | Māori Television

Over 850 secondary school students descended on Palmerston North to compete in the SAS Secondary Schools National Basketball Championships from Monday 26th September to Saturday 1st October.

In conjuncton with SPALK, we called all sports mad students to make the calls and unleash their inner commentator. We offered students the chance to commentate on their school's game LIVE, as we Live streamed the game.

Full results are posted on BASKETBALL.ORG.NZ

