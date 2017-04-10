Stuffed Flounder with Prawn and Herb Butter

Remove the bones from the flounder cutting down the center of the fish from the head to the tail.
Gradually work the knife under the flesh towards the sides of the fish to reveal the bones using scissors cut around the sides then use a knife to bone it out and remove bones.
Into a food processor place prawns, herbs, butter, garlic and season well pulse to combine drizzle in a little lemon infused oil to loosen up.
Into the open fish spoon in filling and close flaps season and set aside.
Bring a frying pan to the heat and place tin foil into the pan drizzle with lemon infused oil place the fish in skin side down (flap side down) and gentle fry for 3 mins the tin foil will prevent sticking.
Turn over and cook for further 3 mins.
Serve on crispy new potatoes and garnish with parsley and lemon.