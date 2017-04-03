Chicken Liver Mousse with Smoked Mushrooms, Caramalised Onions and Sticky Red Wine Reduction

Place into a blender chicken livers, cognac, 1 1/4 cups cream, butter 3 eggs season with salt and pepper and blend until smooth
Pass through a sieve into ramekins place into a water bath cover with tin foil and bake on 150°C for 30-45 mins.
Method for Red Wine Reduction
For reduction and red wine to a saucepan over high heat reduce by a third add balsamic and sugar reduce until sticky.
Method for Focaccia Bread
Pre heat oven at 180°C then into a bowl add warm water dry yeast and brown sugar mix well and leave to activate in a warm.
When your yeast mixture has a foam on top the yeast has activated and you are ready to add 2 cups of flour to the mix to make a slurry once flour is mixed and you have made your slurry cover and set aside it should double in size.
Once doubled in size add the rest of your flour to form a dough once you have formed a dough leave in bowl cover and set aside again till doubled in size.
Once doubled in size get the dough onto a floured bench and need a little oil your pan and press your dough in once pressed in put a little oil over the dough then sprinkle the chopped rosemary over your dough and bake for 20-25 mins on 180°C.