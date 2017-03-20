Chargrilled fish with salsa verde

Roughly chop garlic, anchovy, capers, gherkins and place into a bowl. Finely chop mint, parsley,basil and add to bowl.
Into a separate bowl add mirin vinegar and mustard and olive oil and combine well and add to herb mix and stir well season well and add juice of half a lemon combine and set aside.
Method for Chargrilled Fish
Cut incisions 2cm apart along the length of the fish on both sides drizzle with oil season and cook on a rack over a fire or in a pan 2-3 mins per side or until cooked. Serve with Salsa Verde and a wedge of lemon
Mark Sykes Potae is going to prepare a whanau birthday dinner for his brother and hopes that Rex will help him with a seafood dish. Tonight they prepare seafood fritters, whole baked fish and chocolate mousse.