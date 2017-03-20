TV show sub navigation

Chargrilled Fish with Salsa Verde

Ingredients:

  • 2 Garlic cloves
  • 2 tbsp Capers
  • 2 tbsp Gherkins
  • 2 tbsp Chopped anchovies
  • Bunch of parsley
  • Bunch of mint
  • Bunch of basil
  • 1 tbsp Dijon mustard
  • 3tbsp Vinegar
  • 1/3 cup Olive oil
  • Pepper and salt
  • 2 tbsp Mirin
  • 1 Lemon
  • 1 Flying fish

Method for Salsa Verde

  1. Roughly chop garlic, anchovy, capers, gherkins and place into a bowl. Finely chop mint, parsley,basil and add to bowl.
  2. Into a separate bowl add mirin vinegar and mustard and olive oil and combine well and add to herb mix and stir well season well and add juice of half a lemon combine and set aside.

Method for Chargrilled Fish

  1. Cut incisions 2cm apart along the length of the fish on both sides drizzle with oil season and cook on a rack over a fire or in a pan 2-3 mins per side or until cooked. Serve with Salsa Verde and a wedge of lemon

