The Big Sing
- On demand
- Te Reo:None
Series 1 repeats, Saturdays, 4.30pm (R).
Big Sing along to this thirteen part series about the NZ Secondary Schools Choral competition and the schools involved.
The choral competition everyone is talking about, catch all the nerves and excitement as we go behind-the-scenes in the last episode of The Big Sing. (FINAL)
Tonight: Gala Evening. The choral competition everyone is talking about, catch all the nerves and excitement as we go behind-the-scenes of The Big Sing.
Tonight: Westlake Girls High. The choral competition everyone is talking about, catch all the nerves and excitement as we go behind-the-scenes of The Big Sing.
Series 1 repeats, Sundays, 7.00pm (R).
Repeats, Sundays, 5.00pm (R).