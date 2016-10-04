Repeats, Thursday, 8.30pm (R). Monday 02 January, 8.00pm (R).

Repeats Tuesdays, 9.00pm. Repeats, Sunday, 01 January, 7.30pm (R).

Aotearoa brings Māori stories, history, Te Reo Māori, education, insight and a view of the past while looking forward. It offers a unique view of Aotearoa that will captivate audiences for a long time. They will truly be able to discover a New Zealand like they have never seen before.

Voiced and Presented by Tainui Stephens

Produced by Bradley Walker