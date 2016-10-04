 Aotearoa | Māori Television

TV show sub navigation

Aotearoa

  • New series
  • On demand
  • Te Reo:Advanced

Repeats, Thursday, 8.30pm (R). Monday 02 January, 8.00pm (R).

Repeats Tuesdays, 9.00pm. Repeats, Sunday, 01 January, 7.30pm (R).

Aotearoa brings Māori stories, history, Te Reo Māori, education, insight and a view of the past while looking forward. It offers a unique view of Aotearoa that will captivate audiences for a long time. They will truly be able to discover a New Zealand like they have never seen before.

Voiced and Presented by Tainui Stephens

Produced by Bradley Walker

Latest episode

Presenter Tainui Stephens narrates this beautiful documentary series showcasing the beauty of Aotearoa from the sky.

On demand Recent videos

You might also like

Waka Huia

Waka Huia

Since its first transmission in 1987, Waka Huia has captured for all time, the faces and voices of many kaum…

Read more about Waka Huia

Series 11, Wednesdays, 8.30pm.

Series 8 repeats, Sundays, 6.30pm (R).

Facebook

 