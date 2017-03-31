ANZAC 2017
- On demand
- Te Reo:Beginner
Tuesday, 25 April from 5:50am
Join us for a day of remembrance with Anzac Day coverage and special programming exclusive to Māori Television.
As New Zealand Troops are about to leave Afghanistan after a 10-year stint, we take a look into the reasons we were there and the price paid.
Three senior Vietnam War veterans and a grieving whānau share stories of being haunted by the ghosts of war in this moving local documentary. (PREMIERE)
Today's Anzac Day highlights from around the country.
Other features and documentaries
on Māori Television
The stories of Māori painted by the artist Gottfried Lindauer.
Series 1 repeats, Wednesdays 8.00pm (R).