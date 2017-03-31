 ANZAC 2017 | Māori Television

ANZAC 2017

Tuesday, 25 April from 5:50am

Join us for a day of remembrance with Anzac Day coverage and special programming exclusive to Māori Television.    

As New Zealand Troops are about to leave Afghanistan after a 10-year stint, we take a look into the reasons we were there and the price paid.

The Ghosts We Brought Home

Three senior Vietnam War veterans and a grieving whānau share stories of being haunted by the ghosts of war in this moving local documentary. (PREMIERE)

