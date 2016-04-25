 ANZAC 2016 | Māori Television

ANZAC 2016

Monday, 25 April from 5.50am.

Join us for a day of remembrance with Anzac Day coverage and special programming exclusive to Māori Television.    

Today's Anzac Day highlights from around the country.

Sacrifice on the Somme

In this emotional documentary special, opera legend Dame Kiri Te Kanawa and her protégé travel across the world to reflect on the role of the Maori Battalion at the Battle of the Somme.

John Masters

Two veterans meet again after 44 years to remember a deed of bravery, endurance and compassion that saved the life of one of them. (REPEAT PREMIERE)

