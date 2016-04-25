ANZAC 2016
- On demand
- Te Reo:Beginner
Monday, 25 April from 5.50am.
Join us for a day of remembrance with Anzac Day coverage and special programming exclusive to Māori Television.
CLICK HERE to view all videos from Anzac.
Jump to navigation Jump to content
Monday, 25 April from 5.50am.
Join us for a day of remembrance with Anzac Day coverage and special programming exclusive to Māori Television.
CLICK HERE to view all videos from Anzac.
In this emotional documentary special, opera legend Dame Kiri Te Kanawa and her protégé travel across the world to reflect on the role of the Maori Battalion at the Battle of the Somme.
Two veterans meet again after 44 years to remember a deed of bravery, endurance and compassion that saved the life of one of them. (REPEAT PREMIERE)
Other features and documentaries
on Māori Television
The stories of Māori painted by the artist Gottfried Lindauer.
Series 1 repeats, Wednesdays 8.00pm (R).